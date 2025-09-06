Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

