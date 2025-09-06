W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Trading Down 3.6%

W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9,792.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.