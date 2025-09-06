Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Neogen

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEOG. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NEOG opened at $5.75 on Friday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 181.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

