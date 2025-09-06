Zacks Research Forecasts Exelon’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 229,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $201,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $825,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

