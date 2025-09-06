Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Teck Resources

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.