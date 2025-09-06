Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for LOW Q3 Earnings

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.