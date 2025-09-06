Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Ovintiv Q3 Earnings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,338,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

