Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for PFG FY2025 Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.98. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

PFG stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

