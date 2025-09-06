Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CQP Earnings

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

