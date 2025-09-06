Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for TFC Earnings

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. TD Cowen started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.55 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 407,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 19,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

