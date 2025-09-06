Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for GSK Earnings

Get GSK alerts:

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

