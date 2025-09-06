Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.