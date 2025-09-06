Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for ConocoPhillips

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $658,981,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.