Zacks Research Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LFUS opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $271.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.