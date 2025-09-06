Zacks Small Cap Issues Negative Forecast for ARWR Earnings

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,050. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

