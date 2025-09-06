Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Zenas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 703,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

