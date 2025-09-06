Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $23.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.7143.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVRA. Zacks Research cut Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

