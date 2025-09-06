Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.88. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zscaler by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zscaler by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

