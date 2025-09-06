Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.
Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,090,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at $27,984,132.80. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
