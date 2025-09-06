Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,090,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at $27,984,132.80. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.