Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

