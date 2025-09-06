Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.
Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zscaler by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
