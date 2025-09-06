Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $351.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $348.00 to $351.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

