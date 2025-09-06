Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,090,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,984,132.80. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

