Zscaler’s (ZS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after acquiring an additional 888,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

