Zscaler’s (ZS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a P/E/G ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

