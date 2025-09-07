12,627 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

