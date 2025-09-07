12,717 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 745,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 379,982 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 290,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 178,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.74 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

