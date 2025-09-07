13,274 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 405.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 80.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 470.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 255.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total transaction of $3,319,796.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,298.60. This represents a 21.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.7%

USLM stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.