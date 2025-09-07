21,695 Shares in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

