3,641 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 33.6% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,886.40. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. Wall Street Zen cut Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

