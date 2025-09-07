59,206 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. $AKBA Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 206,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $151,622.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,160.62. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 266,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,325.14. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

