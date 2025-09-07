6,173 Shares in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

National Beverage stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

