711 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

