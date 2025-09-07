ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4,770.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.