Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 14,333 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

