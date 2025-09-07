Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,690,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,078,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

