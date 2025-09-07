American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 16,168 Shares of Holley Inc. $HLLY

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Holley were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Holley by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Holley by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 573,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.67 million. Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

