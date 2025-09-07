American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,795 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $15.05 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.