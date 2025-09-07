Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Lifesci Capital upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.76 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $68.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.