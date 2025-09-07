Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

MLM stock opened at $622.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

