Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter.

HAP stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

