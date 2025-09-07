Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,960 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.70%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

