Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,969 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

