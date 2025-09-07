Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,914 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. $DMO

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

