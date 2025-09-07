Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 921 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDP opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

