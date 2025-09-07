Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.