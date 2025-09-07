Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Buckle worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 126,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,746.02. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,943.68. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,953 shares of company stock worth $1,472,125 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

