Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crane NXT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CXT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.