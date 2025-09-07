Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

