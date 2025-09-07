Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 36,609 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $34.88.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.